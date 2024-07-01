She also contributes to OECD-wide initiatives, including horizontal workstreams on mobilising investment to SDG and climate change, global value chains and OECD contributions to the G20.

Before joining the OECD in 2014, Ms. Novik was Ambassador Director of Multilateral Economic Affairs in the Economics Directorate of Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. During this period, she represented Chile in international organisations, such as WTO, OECD and as a Senior Official (SOM) in APEC, and acted as the country’s G20 Sherpa during the year 2012. She also headed and supervised negotiations on behalf of Chile in the investment and services areas, with China, Australia, TPP, Pacific Alliance and MERCOSUR, among others, and participated in Chile’s accession to OECD, particularly in the areas of investment and trade.

Ms. Novik, a Chilean national, holds a Major in Business and Administration from Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso, Chile and a Master’s in International Affairs, Economic and Political Development from Columbia University, United States.