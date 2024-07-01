Ori Schwartz

Before joining the OECD, Mr Schwartz was Chief Legal Counsel and Head of Legal Department at the Israel Ministry of Health. Prior to this, Mr Schwartz was the Chief Legal Counsel and head of the Legal Department at the Israel Competition Authority (ICA) (2011-18), overseeing all matters of competition policy, enforcement and regulation, and also serving as Acting Director General from 2015 to 2016. Mr Schwartz previously served at the ICA as Team Lead for the communications and retail sectors (2008-11), lawyer for the communications and retail sector (2007-08) and as a lawyer in the private sector (2002-06). He holds a Master’s Degree in Law from the Hebrew University (Jerusalem) and a second Master’s Degree in European Law and Economics from Hamburg University.