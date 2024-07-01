Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
Head of Anti-Corruption Division

Julia Fromholz

Julia Fromholz is the Head of the Anti-Corruption Division in the OECD’s Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs (DAF). In this role, she leads the OECD’s work on combating bribery in international business and promoting business integrity.

Biography

Select a language

English
français
Go to top