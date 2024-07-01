Julia Fromholz

The Division is the secretariat to the OECD’s Working Group on Bribery, which monitors implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, a legally binding international agreement, and related instruments. The Division also engages in dialogue and training with businesses, civil society organizations, and non-Member countries to encourage high standards for anti-corruption laws and policies. Before joining the OECD in 2024, Ms. Fromholz spent twenty years in civil society, academia, and the U.S. Department of State, leading programs and policy development on the rule of law and international human rights, after having started her career as a management consultant and lawyer in the private sector.