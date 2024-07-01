Flore-Anne Messy

She is also the OECD Head of Delegation for the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group, the G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group and the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion.

She joined the OECD in June 2000 to develop the activities of the Insurance and Private Pensions Committee. After several years working on financial markets, pensions and insurance policies, she launched and steered the OECD work on financial inclusion, financial literacy and consumer protection (including the OECD International Network on Financial Education (INFE)), PISA financial literacy exercises, the G20/OECD Task Force on Financial Consumer Protection and the secretariat of FinCoNet). From 2016, she headed successively the OECD Insurance Private Pensions and Financial Market Division and the Consumer Finance, Insurance and Pensions Division.

Prior to the OECD she worked as a consultant and auditor for banks and insurance companies at Deloitte Touche Tomatsu. She graduated from the Institute of Political Studies of Paris and received her Master’s degree in international economics from University Pantheon-Sorbonne of Paris.