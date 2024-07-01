Antonio Gomes

As Deputy Director, he supports the Director in the strategic management of the Directorate, ensuring the delivery of leading and timely research and analysis, the preparation and implementation of standards, the delivery of capacity building and technical assistance and the effective engagement with stakeholders and partners both inside and outside the Organisation, across the areas of Financial Markets, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Pensions, Corporate Governance, Competition, Investment, Responsible Business Conduct and Anti-Corruption. He is also the Directorate’s Accession Coordinator, coordinating the accession review process of OECD accession candidate countries for the six technical Committees in the Directorate’s sphere.



He previously served as Acting Deputy Director of the OECD Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs (2018- 20), Head of the OECD Competition Division (2016-18), and President of the Portuguese Competition Authority (2013-16). He worked at the OECD in 2013 as Senior Competition Expert and served as Director of the Merger Department of the Portuguese Competition Authority (2007-13).

Since 2005, he has been an Assistant Professor at the Universidade de Aveiro, Portugal.

A Portuguese national, Mr. Gomes holds a Doctorate Degree in Economics from the University of York, United Kingdom, and Master Degrees in Economics from the University of York and the Universidade Nova de Lisboa.