Nicolas Pinaud

He also oversees the Directorate’s DAF communication function. He is the OECD’s head of delegation to the G20 Infrastructure Working Group and to the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group, as well as to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Nicolas is a long-serving OECD official who joined the OECD in 2002. He first worked in the Development Centre on issues of North–South and South-South macroeconomic interdependence, ; on the development of financial markets in emerging market economies, ; and was part of the team responsible for the yearly African Economic Outlook report. He was also instrumental in developing the OECD-sponsored Emerging Markets Network (EmNet). After a three3-year secondment in the private office of the French Minister for Employment, he came back to the OECD as an Advisor to the Secretary-General. He has served as OECD Sherpa to the G7 and the G20 (2020-2022), as Head (2018-2020), and Deputy Head (2015-2018) of the Sherpa Office and Global Governance Unit. Prior to joining the OECD, Nicolas started his career as a country-risk analyst at Société Générale Group.

A French national, Nicolas graduated from the École Normale Supérieure d'Ulm (Paris). He holds a Masters in Development Economics, a Masters in Political Science and a Masters in History from the University of Paris-1-Sorbonne.