Deputy Director

Nicolas Pinaud

Nicolas has been Deputy Director of the Directorate for Financial Enterprise Affairs since 2022. He leads the infrastructure work across the Directorate DAF and took a leading role in the development of the OECD-wide High-Level Approach to Enhance and Better Integrate OECD work on Infrastructure.

Biography

