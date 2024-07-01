Mr. Çelik leads the secretariats to the OECD’s Committee on Financial Markets, Corporate Governance Committee, and Insurance and Private Pensions Committee, which are the custodian of global standards in business and finance. These standards include the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance, G20/OECD High-Level Principles on Financial Consumer Protection, OECD Core Principles of Private Pension Regulation and OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. The Committees also engage extensively with numerous non-OECD countries through regional programmes in Asia, Latin America and MENA, as well as country technical assistance projects. The Division produces the OECD’s Global Debt Report, Pensions Outlook, Consumer Finance Risk Monitor, Global Corporate Sustainability Report, PISA on Financial Literacy and Compendium on Ownership and Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. Mr. Çelik has authored numerous publications on corporate governance, institutional investors and capital markets. Prior to joining the OECD, he worked at the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, where he supervised IPOs, mergers and acquisitions and reviewed corporate financial reports.