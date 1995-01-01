Skip to main content
Top Management Service in Central Government

Introducing a System for the Higher Civil Service in Central and Eastern European Countries
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6gln4cbq-en
OECD
SIGMA Papers
English
OECD (1995), “Top Management Service in Central Government: Introducing a System for the Higher Civil Service in Central and Eastern European Countries”, SIGMA Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6gln4cbq-en.
