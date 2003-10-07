The Centre for Co-operation with European Economies in Transition ("the Centre"), which was created in March 1990, is the focal point for cooperation between the OECD and Central and Eastern European countries. Its major responsibility is to design and manage a programme of policy advice and technical assistance which puts the expertise of the Secretariat and Member countries at the disposal of countries engaged in economic reform. This advice or assistance can take numerous forms, including conferences, seminars, missions and workshops in order to explore policy questions or review draft legislation; it can also include training for government officials who are called to implement market-oriented policies.
Preventing and Resolving Industrial Conflict
Seminar on Industrial Conflict Settlement in OECD Countries and Central and Eastern European Economies in Transition
Working paper
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 October 2003
-
Working paper9 January 2003
-
Working paper29 October 2002
-
16 October 2002
-
14 October 2002
-
Working paper13 September 2002
-
Working paper14 August 2002
-
Working paper25 January 2002
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Working paper3 October 2022
-
Report9 September 2022
-
Policy paper23 February 2022
-
18 February 2022
-