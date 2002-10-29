Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Relationship Between Personal, Family, Resource and Work Factors and Maternal Employment in Australia

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/637613183470
Authors
Edith Gray, Peter McDonald
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Gray, E. and P. McDonald (2002), “The Relationship Between Personal, Family, Resource and Work Factors and Maternal Employment in Australia”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/637613183470.
Go to top