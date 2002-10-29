The factors associated with mothers’ attachment to the labour force are of interest to social researchers and policy makers. Previous research conducted had found that factors such as mother’s education, number of children, partner’s employment and gender role attitudes were related to employment of mother’s. This paper adapts a theoretical model of the effect of family-household and work system factors on job turnover, to examine maternal employment in Australia using nationally representative longitudinal data. It is found that education, financial situation, the number of young children and attitudes are important factors in understanding maternal employment ...
The Relationship Between Personal, Family, Resource and Work Factors and Maternal Employment in Australia
Working paper
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
