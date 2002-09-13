Skip to main content
The Evolving Retirement Income Package

Trends in Adequacy and Equality in Nine OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/767702557126
Authors
Atsuhiro Yamada
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Yamada, A. (2002), “The Evolving Retirement Income Package: Trends in Adequacy and Equality in Nine OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/767702557126.
