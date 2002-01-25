Skip to main content
Improving the Performance of Health Care Systems

From Measures to Action (A Review of Experiences in Four OECD Countries)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/742876710365
Authors
Zeynep Or
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Or, Z. (2002), “Improving the Performance of Health Care Systems: From Measures to Action (A Review of Experiences in Four OECD Countries)”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 57, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/742876710365.
