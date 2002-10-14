Skip to main content
Postponement of Maternity and the Duration of Time Spent at Home after First Birth

Panel Data Analyses Comparing Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/338705234870
Authors
Siv S. Gustafsson, Eiko Kenjoh, Cécile M. M. P. Wetzels
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Gustafsson, S., E. Kenjoh and C. Wetzels (2002), “Postponement of Maternity and the Duration of Time Spent at Home after First Birth: Panel Data Analyses Comparing Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 59, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/338705234870.
