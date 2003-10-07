- Fertility rates have declined in most OECD countries to levels that are well below those needed to secure generation replacement. While attitudes towards this decline in fertility rates differ across countries, several OECD governments have introduced — or are considering — specific measures aimed at countering it. Such measures are often justified by government’s wish of either reducing some of the negative consequences of population ageing for society as a whole, or of removing obstacles that discourage those women wishing to have more children from doing so, because of the negative economic consequences of childbearing and of the length of the associated responsibilities. This paper provides a comparative overview of the evidence about the size, timing and nature of this decline in fertility rate across “mature” OECD countries, and about the effects of different measures introduced to deal with it.
- The first chapter of this paper reviews a range of indicators of the fertility ...
Low Fertility Rates in OECD Countries
Facts and Policy Responses
Working paper
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper9 January 2003
-
Working paper29 October 2002
-
16 October 2002
-
14 October 2002
-
Working paper13 September 2002
-
Working paper14 August 2002
-
Working paper25 January 2002
-
11 January 2002
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
10 July 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
Report13 June 2022
-
19 May 2022
-
14 December 2021
-
Report2 December 2021