Low Fertility and Labour Force Participation of Italian Women

Evidence and Interpretations
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/263482758546
Authors
Daniela Del Boca
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Del Boca, D. (2002), “Low Fertility and Labour Force Participation of Italian Women: Evidence and Interpretations”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 61, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/263482758546.
