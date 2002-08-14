Skip to main content
Getting Older, Getting Poorer?

A Study of the Earnings, Pensions, Assets and Living Arrangements of Older People in Nine Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/345816633534
Authors
Bernard Casey, Atsuhiro Yamada
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Casey, B. and A. Yamada (2002), “Getting Older, Getting Poorer?: A Study of the Earnings, Pensions, Assets and Living Arrangements of Older People in Nine Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/345816633534.
