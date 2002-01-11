Skip to main content
Age of Withdrawal from the Labour Force in OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/327074367476
Peter Scherer
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Scherer, P. (2002), “Age of Withdrawal from the Labour Force in OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 49, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/327074367476.
