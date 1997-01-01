Skip to main content
Occupational Classification (ISCO-88)

Concepts, Methods, Reliability, Validity and Cross-National Comparability
https://doi.org/10.1787/304441717388
Peter Elias
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Elias, P. (1997), “Occupational Classification (ISCO-88): Concepts, Methods, Reliability, Validity and Cross-National Comparability”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/304441717388.
