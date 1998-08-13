Skip to main content
Measures of Job Satisfaction

What Makes a Good Job? Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/670570634774
Authors
Andrew E. Clark
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Clark, A. (1998), “Measures of Job Satisfaction: What Makes a Good Job? Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/670570634774.
