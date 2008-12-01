Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Managing Change in OECD Governments

An Introductory Framework
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227141782188
Authors
Oscar Huerta Melchor
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Huerta Melchor, O. (2008), “Managing Change in OECD Governments: An Introductory Framework”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227141782188.
Go to top