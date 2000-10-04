Skip to main content
International Trade and Core Labour Standards

A Survey of the Recent Literature
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/677200103808
Authors
Drusilla K. Brown
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Brown, D. (2000), “International Trade and Core Labour Standards: A Survey of the Recent Literature”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 43, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/677200103808.
