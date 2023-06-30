Government at a Glance 2023: Türkiye

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

A majority is satisfied with the healthcare system in Türkiye, but satisfaction with education and judiciary is low and below the OECD. An estimated 58% and 21% are satisfied with the healthcare and education systems, respectively, below the corresponding averages across the OECD countries (68% and 67% respectively). Only a third reported satisfaction with the courts and the judicial system, below the OECD average.