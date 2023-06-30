Government at a Glance 2023: Australia

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

Satisfaction with public services in Australia is close to OECD averages. More than two-thirds of Australians reported being satisfied with the health care system (71%) and the education system (67%). A majority is satisfied with the judiciary system (55%) and with administrative services (53%). The latter is 10 percentage points below the OECD average (63%).