Government at a Glance 2023: Germany

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

Satisfaction with healthcare and the judiciary system in Germany is above the OECD average. People’s satisfaction with the healthcare system was 79% and 70% with the judiciary system, compared to 68% and 56%, respectively, on average across OECD countries. However, 62% of Germans reported being satisfied with the education system, 5 percentage points below the OECD average (67%).