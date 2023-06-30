Government at a Glance 2023: Canada

In an age of multiple crises, governments need to adopt more advanced practices to build trust in public institutions and enhance democratic resilience. Actions include building on democratic strengths, such as enhancing citizen and stakeholder engagement in decision making; reinforcing key competences to handle crises, such as budgeting and public financial management processes to address the green and digital transitions; and protecting against threats to democratic values, such as maintaining effective public integrity rules and promoting ethical use of artificial intelligence.

Budgeting management processes, such as green budgeting, can help address the climate crisis and achieve environmental goals. While there has been a rapid increase in the number of countries implementing green budgeting mechanisms, these could be used more effectively. Green budgeting mechanisms include institutional arrangements to assess the environmental impacts of budgetary and fiscal policies, methods for evaluating their consistency, mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability, and an enabling budgetary governance framework.

Canada performs above the average across OECD countries in green budgeting. It scores 0.60 on the OECD Green Budgeting Index, compared to the 0.49 OECD average (1 is the maximum possible score, indicating full application of green budgeting). Canada's performance across the four dimensions of the index is mixed. Its strongest performance is in the enabling environment (0.22) and institutional arrangements (0.20), which are both above the OECD average. However, there is room for improvement in methods and tools, and accountability and transparency, where the Canadian score is 0.09 (out of a maximum value of 0.25).