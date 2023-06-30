Government at a Glance 2023: Norway

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

Norway performs exceptionally well on citizen satisfaction with public services. An estimated 87% of Norwegians are satisfied with the judiciary and education systems, compared to 56% and 67%, respectively, on average across OECD countries. Around 80% are satisfied with the health care system, 12 percentage points higher than the average across OECD countries (68%).