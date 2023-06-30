Government at a Glance 2023: Estonia

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.
Estonia performs comparatively well on people’s satisfaction with public services. An estimated 66% of Estonians are satisfied with the health care and education systems, only slightly below the OECD averages, and 63% are satisfied with the judiciary system, which is 7 percentage points higher than OECD average. Additionally, Estonians are significantly more satisfied with administrative services than the OECD average (75% and 63%, respectively).