Government at a Glance 2023: Colombia

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.
A large majority in Colombia are satisfied with the education system, although satisfaction with public services in Colombia is below the OECD average. An estimated 63% of Colombians are satisfied with the education system, just 4 percentage points below the OECD average (67%). Satisfaction with the healthcare and administrative services is 41% and 44%, respectively. Only 28% of Colombians report being satisfied with the judiciary, almost 30 percentage points lower than on average across OECD countries (56%).