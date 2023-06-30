Government at a Glance 2023: Portugal

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

A majority in Portugal is satisfied with public services, although in international comparison the results are mixed. About two-thirds of citizens (63%) are satisfied with the health care and 71% with the education system, compared to 68% and 67%, on average and respectively, across OECD countries. Portugal fares below the OECD average on satisfaction with administrative services, with 54% who are satisfied with administrative services compared to 63% on average in the OECD.