Government at a Glance 2023: Hungary

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

Satisfaction with public services in Hungary is below the OECD average. An estimated 44% of Hungarians are satisfied with the healthcare system, 24 percentage points below the average across OECD countries (68%). Hungary (47%) is also below the OECD average on satisfaction with the education system (67%).