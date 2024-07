Government at a Glance 2023: Iceland

In an age of multiple crises, governments need to adopt more advanced practices to build trust in public institutions and enhance democratic resilience. Actions include building on democratic strengths, such as enhancing citizen and stakeholder engagement in decision making; reinforcing key competences to handle crises, such as budgeting and public financial management processes to address the green and digital transitions; and protecting against threats to democratic values, such as maintaining effective public integrity rules and promoting ethical use of artificial intelligence.

Citizen and stakeholder engagement in decision making helps to improve the design, implementation, and public acceptance of policies, infrastructure and services. The OECD Infrastructure Governance Index (IGI) on stakeholder participation provides an overview of countries’ performance in developing national guidance for stakeholder engagement, promoting their effective participation, and ensuring stakeholder oversight over infrastructure projects.

Iceland is close to the OECD average on the IGI index on stakeholder participation, with a score of 0.49 compared to the OECD average of 0.52 Iceland scores its strongest result on stakeholder participation guidance and stakeholder oversight (each 0.19 out of a maximum value of 0.33). There is room for improvement on stakeholder participation practices.