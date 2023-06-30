Government at a Glance 2023: Japan

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

Japan fares comparatively well on satisfaction with the healthcare and the judiciary system. Over three quarters (76%) of Japanese are satisfied with the healthcare system, significantly above the OECD average (68%). Similarly, satisfaction with the courts and legal system in Japan (67%) outperforms the OECD average (56%). In turn, 57% and 43% of Japanese report being satisfied with the education system and administrative services below the respective OECD averages, 67% and 63%.