Government at a Glance 2023: Latvia

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.
A majority of people in Latvia are satisfied with the administrative services (61%), health care system (60%) and education system (53%). Levels of satisfaction for these public services are below the average values across OECD countries. The lowest satisfaction level is for the judiciary system and the courts, where 45% of people report being satisfied, compared with the average across OECD countries of 56%.