Government at a Glance 2023: New Zealand

Trust in public institutions and satisfaction with public services are important yardsticks of the quality of public governance. They reflect people’s perceptions of government competence in designing and delivering policies and services, and expectations on the behaviour of public institutions and their representatives. Although high trust in public institutions is not a necessary outcome of democratic governance, trust and satisfaction with public services facilitate effective governance, as they correlate with high rates of compliance with policies, participation in public life and social cohesion.

A majority of New Zealanders are satisfied with public services. In 2022, around two-thirds of New Zealanders were satisfied with administrative services (68%), above the OECD average (63%). Most people are also satisfied with the education system (66%), and the health care (64%). While satisfaction with administrative services and education is above or in line with the OECD average, health care satisfaction is below the OECD average.