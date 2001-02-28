Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Firms' Contribution to the Reconciliation between Work and Family Life

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/344836028454
Authors
John M. Evans
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Evans, J. (2001), “Firms' Contribution to the Reconciliation between Work and Family Life”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/344836028454.
Go to top