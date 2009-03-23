Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Work, Jobs and Well-Being across the Millennium

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225358873078
Authors
Andrew E. Clark
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Clark, A. (2009), “Work, Jobs and Well-Being across the Millennium”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 83, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225358873078.
Go to top