Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Works Among Active Labour Market Policies

Evidence From OECD Countries' Experiences
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/267308158388
Authors
John P. Martin
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Martin, J. (1998), “What Works Among Active Labour Market Policies: Evidence From OECD Countries' Experiences”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/267308158388.
Go to top