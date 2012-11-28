Skip to main content
Trends in Job Skill Demands in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zk8pcq6td-en
Authors
Michael J. Handel
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Handel, M. (2012), “Trends in Job Skill Demands in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 143, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zk8pcq6td-en.
