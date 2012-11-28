This report examines skill trends in 24 OECD countries over the past several decades. The skill measures used include broad occupation groups, country-specific direct measures of skill requirements from international surveys, and direct skill measures from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) database applied to both United States and European labour force surveys. Each kind of data has its own strengths and limitations but they tell a consistent story.
Trends in Job Skill Demands in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Abstract
