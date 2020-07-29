Skip to main content
The new hazardous jobs and worker reallocation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/400cf397-en
Authors
Gaetano Basso, Tito Boeri, Alessandro Caiumi, Marco Paccagnella
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Basso, G. et al. (2020), “The new hazardous jobs and worker reallocation”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 247, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/400cf397-en.
