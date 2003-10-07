This Occasional Paper consists of an introduction, by a member of the Secretariat, giving some general reflections on measures to help reduce long term unemployment, and a report by a group of experts from eleven Member countries and representatives of the Commission of the European Communities in which the diverse national experience is reviewed and compared. The report contains an annex in which the different measures are summarised.
The Long-Term Unumployed and Measures to Assist Them
Working paper
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 October 2003
-
Working paper9 January 2003
-
Working paper29 October 2002
-
16 October 2002
-
14 October 2002
-
Working paper13 September 2002
-
Working paper14 August 2002
-
Working paper25 January 2002
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
Working paper19 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
8 February 2024