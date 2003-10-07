The 1993 OECD-Eurostat Compendium of Sources of Earnings Statistics

The objective of the Compendium of sources of earnings statistics is to provide a means of information for assessing earnings statistics’ comparability across OECD countries. However, the Compendium is also designed to be a source of information on any earnings-related matter, especially international studies of earnings.

This note includes the following: i) a brief summary of the information contained in the Compendium, particularly on the types of sources available; ii) a general discussion about some of the aspects that should be taken into account when making comparisons of earnings statistics among the OECD member countries; iii) some concluding remarks.

B. A Summary of the Compendium of Sources of Earnings Statistics

1. Background of the Compendium

The compendium is the result of a joint effort by the Secretariat, Eurostat and OECD member countries. The paper version of the questionnaire was sent to each country in July 1990, and the electronic version in September 1990. After ...