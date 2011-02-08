Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Supporting Statebuilding in Situations of Conflict and Fragility

Policy Guidance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264074989-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Supporting Statebuilding in Situations of Conflict and Fragility: Policy Guidance, DAC Guidelines and Reference Series, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264074989-en.
Go to top