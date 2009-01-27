This publication demonstrates that natural resources can contribute to growth, employment, exports and fiscal revenues in low-income countries, where natural capital constitutes a quarter of total wealth. It highlights the importance of policies encouraging the sustainable management of these resources. Moreover, it emphasises the need to address the political challenges of natural-resource management for long-term pro-poor economic growth. Part I provides an overview of the economics and politics of natural resources. It describes the unique features of natural resources and resulting management challenges, the role of sustainable natural resource management in supporting pro-poor growth, and the politics and governance of natural resources. It then offers recommendations for policy makers on how to support the approaches advocated in the paper. Part II examines these issues with respect to seven specific natural-resource sectors: fisheries, forests, wildlife and ecotourism, soil productivity, water security, minerals and renewable energy.
Natural Resources and Pro-Poor Growth
The Economics and Politics
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 September 2014
-
8 November 2012
-
15 March 2012
-
8 February 2011
-
11 March 2010
-
Report16 February 2007
-
10 November 2006
-
10 April 2006
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024