The international community is committed to helping partner countries meet the Millennium Development Goal of halving global poverty by 2015. Effective use of scarce official development assistance is one important contribution to this end. The good practices presented here represent a set of practical steps that – if applied by development agencies – should significantly improve the effectiveness of development assistance. Following the first volume of good practices published in 2003, this second volume focuses more specifically on good practice in providing budget support and support to sector-wide approaches. The book also includes a chapter setting out good practice in providing support to capacity development for public financial management.
Harmonising Donor Practices for Effective Aid Delivery, Volume 2
Budget Support, Sector Wide Approaches and Capacity Development in Public Financial Management
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Abstract
