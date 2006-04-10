Skip to main content
Harmonising Donor Practices for Effective Aid Delivery, Volume 2

Budget Support, Sector Wide Approaches and Capacity Development in Public Financial Management
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264035843-en
OECD
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
English
OECD (2006), Harmonising Donor Practices for Effective Aid Delivery, Volume 2: Budget Support, Sector Wide Approaches and Capacity Development in Public Financial Management, DAC Guidelines and Reference Series, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264035843-en.
