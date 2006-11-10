Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Applying Strategic Environmental Assessment

Good Practice Guidance for Development Co-operation
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264026582-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Applying Strategic Environmental Assessment: Good Practice Guidance for Development Co-operation, DAC Guidelines and Reference Series, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264026582-en.
Go to top