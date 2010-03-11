Based on a broad international consultative process, the DAC Quality Standards for Development Evaluation are a reference guide to good practice in development evaluation. With a view to improving the quality of evaluation processes and products, and facilitating collaboration, this reference guide lays out standards for each phase of a typical evaluation process: from defining purpose, to planning, designing, implementing, reporting, and learning from and using evaluation results.
Quality Standards for Development Evaluation
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 September 2014
-
8 November 2012
-
15 March 2012
-
8 February 2011
-
27 January 2009
-
Report16 February 2007
-
10 November 2006
-
10 April 2006
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
17 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
21 May 2024
-
-
-