For aid donors, the pro-poor growth agenda is not business as usual and more of the same will not be sufficient. Focusing on pro-poor growth and income poverty, Promoting Pro-Poor Growth: Policy Guidance for Donors identifies binding constraints and offers policies and strategies to address them. Policy recommendations aim to help change donor behaviour and pave the way for more effective development co-operation in these areas. This compendium pays special attention to the role of private sector development, agriculture and infrastructure in pro-poor growth – areas that were neglected by many donors during the 1990s but are currently receiving renewed attention in the international development agenda. It also presents a methodology for conducting ex-ante poverty impact assessment, a valuable tool for those whose aim is to maximise the poverty reducing impacts of development interventions.