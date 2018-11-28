Skip to main content
Leave No One Behind

How are Development Assistance Committee members answering the pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?
https://doi.org/10.1787/eadd2f8d-en
Beatrice Di Francesco, Ida McDonnell
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Di Francesco, B. and I. McDonnell (2018), “Leave No One Behind: How are Development Assistance Committee members answering the pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/eadd2f8d-en.
