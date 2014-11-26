Skip to main content
Measuring Well-being and Progress in Countries at Different Stages of Development

Towards a More Universal Conceptual Framework
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxss4hv2d8n-en
Authors
Romina Boarini, Alexandre Kolev, Allister McGregor
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Boarini, R., A. Kolev and A. McGregor (2014), “Measuring Well-being and Progress in Countries at Different Stages of Development: Towards a More Universal Conceptual Framework”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 325, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxss4hv2d8n-en.
