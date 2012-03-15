1.5 billion people live in countries affected by repeated cycles of violence and insecurity. These countries face tremendous challenges as they transition from conflict to peace. International support can play a crucial role in these contexts, but has so far struggled to deliver transformative results. This volume presents clear policy recommendations for better practice in order to improve the speed, flexibility, predictability and risk management of international support during post-conflict transition.
International Support to Post-Conflict Transition
Rethinking Policy, Changing Practice
Report
DAC Guidelines and Reference Series
Abstract
